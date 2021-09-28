Kristi Noem, the woman who attacked Hunter Biden, claims that the media is attempting to destroy her children.

Despite her past criticism of President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been accused of hypocrisy after she claimed the media was attempting to “destroy” her children following revelations about her daughter’s ambitions to become a real estate appraiser.

After her 26-year-old daughter Kassidy Peters’ application to become a licensed real estate appraiser was allegedly denied, Noem allegedly participated in a conflict of interest by meeting with the chairman of the state organization that regulates appraiser certifications.

According to the Associated Press, Peters received her certification in November 2020, four months after Noem met with agency head Sherry Bren and South Dakota Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman, who was also there.

Although the details of the meeting are unknown, Richard Painter, a professor at the University of Minnesota Law School and former chief ethics counsel for President George W. Bush, believes Noem should have recused herself.

Painter told the Associated Press, “It’s definitely a conflict of interest and a misuse of authority for the advantage of a family member.”

Noem denounced the article as an attempt by the media to demonize her children on Twitter, without mentioning her own conduct.

“Listen, I understand. I applied for this position. “However, the media is now attempting to destroy my children,” Noem added. “This is simply another example of the media’s double standard… coming after conservatives and their children while ignoring Liberals.”

Several social media users responded by pointing out that Noem had previously spoken to Fox News to suggest that a controversial New York Post article about Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine, which stemmed from emails allegedly taken from his laptop, had done “grave damage” to Joe Biden’s credibility ahead of the 2020 election.

“This is the kind of power corruption that we don’t want in our politicians, and I’m delighted it’s being discussed, and we should keep digging into it to get the whole story,” Noem continued.

https://t.co/LFZ6bG2Ttd pic.twitter.com/idZjMe3ZQ8 https://t.co/LFZ6bG2Ttd

September 27, 2021 — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse)

pic.twitter.com/oJPjr3apsW oJPjr3apsW oJPjr3apsW oJPjr3

September, No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC). This is a condensed version of the information.