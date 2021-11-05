Know What Happened to Pols Who Did What They’re Doing, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

People do what they are incentivized to do, according to economic theory. Senators Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia haven’t hesitated to oppose popular progressive proposals in their own party’s budget package because they know they’ll get a payoff in the end.

Sinema, for example, has played a prominent—albeit silent—role in watering down the Democrats’ idea to allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug pricing during the struggle over the social spending reconciliation package. She also sabotaged Democrats’ effort to expand Medicare benefits, vetoed tax increases on the affluent and companies, and advocated for a smaller bill overall. Despite the fact that Sinema is not up for reelection until 2024, she is polling poorly and is already facing a well-funded primary challenge.

While Manchin has a personal financial interest in safeguarding the fossil fuel sector, he has also pushed hard to prevent new Medicare dental benefits from being implemented in his state, which are critically needed by seniors. Despite declaring last week that he hasn’t chosen whether or not to run for reelection in 2024, Manchin has been on a fundraising tear this year.

Look at those who came before them to see what’s in it for conservative Democratic senators who play the party’s villain role: Many politicians who serve at the behest of big business and subsequently fail to win reelection or retire early wind up with lucrative jobs on K Street. It’s the ideal win-win scenario.

During the Obama administration, for example, all of the former Democratic senators who publicly opposed a public health insurance alternative joined the influence industry. According to a Daily Poster investigation of publicly available information, they went on to work as lobbyists or corporate consultants, or at a corporate-funded think tank.

With Democrats in control of Congress, corporate America has resorted to some of these former Democratic senators-turned-influence peddlers to assist limit President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda bill and ensure that lawmakers don’t pass anything that could jeopardize anyone’s profits.

It’s not difficult to see Sinema and Manchin joining them in the future. In fact, it would be more shocking statistically if they didn’t.

Loophole for “shadow lobbying”

When most lawmakers leave office, they take a spin through Washington’s proverbial “revolving door” and immediately begin cashing in. This is a condensed version of the information.