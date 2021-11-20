Kitten Rescued and Reunited With Worried Owner After Climbing An Electricity Pole

A kitten was rescued from an electricity pole and reunited with its frightened owner.

The rescue took place in the city of Indio, California, on Tuesday. Ruth, a 9-month-old kitten, vanished on November 13 from her owner’s home. Heather Padilla, her owner, later discovered her high up on the wires of a big power pole near her home.

According to KNBC-TV, Animal Services workers requested assistance from the electrical utility Imperial Irrigation District (IID). An employee was hauled up the pole in a bucket by an IID work truck. The worker then took Ruth up into their arms and returned her to safety.

After the rescue, Padilla said on Facebook, “Thank you to the mayor, IID, the news stations, animal control, and the entire community.” “We’ve got her at the animal hospital over by Jefferson right now” (Street). I’m getting her checked out to make sure she’s okay and to see if she needs fluids.” Ruth is the most recent kitten to make the news in the previous month.

Two officers from the Cheektowaga Police Department assisted in the rescue of a kitten that had become entangled underneath a vehicle that had gone through a car wash in May.

A woman who thought she had a “sick” kitten discovered her pet was actually a rare wolf cat in mid-May. She noted the little new kitten’s hairless patches and how unusual she looked from her siblings.

The cat’s owner was reassured by a veterinarian that the kitten was healthy. However, after Googling similar-looking cats, the owner discovered that her kitten was a Lykoi, a type of cat.

The cat’s owner noted, “A Lykoi is an ordinary domestic cat that is from a natural genetic mutation among feral cat colonies, which is where her mom’s came from.”

According to the Governing Council of the Cat Fancy (GCCF), a cat registry in the United Kingdom, the breed’s name comes from the Greek word for wolf. According to the GCCF, the name refers to the cat’s look, which “is regarded by many to resemble a miniature werewolf.”

Around the same time, the Chiltern chapter of Cats Protection in the United Kingdom published a piece on. This is a condensed version of the information.