Kim Potter will testify in the Daunte Wright shooting trial, proving her innocence.

When the Minnesota cop on trial for the shooting of Daunte Wright takes the stand on Friday, she hopes to persuade jurors to acquit her of manslaughter charges.

Kim Potter’s defense case will be centered on what she alleges was a gun-Taser mixup, and it is anticipated to be over in two days, with jurors hearing from an expert on how such tragic errors might occur.

After killing Wright, who was pulled over on April 11 for expired license plate tags and an air freshener dangling from his rear-view mirror, the 49-year-old police officer was charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter. After Wright backed away from an attempted arrest in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center, Potter shouted “I’ll tase you!” and “Taser, Taser, Taser!” before firing once.

Despite Potter’s allegations that she mistook her live firearm for a taser, use-of-force expert Professor Seth Wayne Stoughton told the trial earlier this week that, given the low threat level, even employing a taser in the situation was “not appropriate.” “A reasonable officer in Officer Potter’s position could not have believed it was proportional to the threat at the time,” he went on to say.

Former assistant police chief Stephen Ijames, a defense use-of-force expert who testified that he wrote the Taser policy for the International Association of Chiefs of Police, told the court that he disagreed with Stoughton, who testified that Potter was legally bound to arrest Wright and use force after discovering he had an outstanding weapons violation warrant.

During evidence on Thursday, her then-chief, Tim Gannon, who resigned days after the shooting, called Potter “a terrific officer” and claimed he “saw no breach” of policy by her during the traffic stop. Gannon claims he was forced out because he refused to fire Potter immediately after he resigned the next day.

Gannon said that he examined body-camera video shortly after the shooting and dashcam video lately, and that when he had “all the material in front of me, I saw no violation,” under questioning by Potter attorney Earl Gray.

Gray inquired, “Violation of what?”

“It’s a matter of policy, procedure, or legislation,” Gannon explained.

The defense called several character witnesses for Potter, all of whom testified that she is who she claims to be.