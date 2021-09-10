Kim Kardashian Shares Photos of Her Son Saint’s Injury and Admits She’s ‘Not OK.’

Kim Kardashian Posts Photos of Saint’s Injury and Admits She’s “Not OK.”

According to Kim Kardashian, Saint, her five-year-old son, broke his arm “in a couple of places.”

According to the mother-of-Instagram-Story four’s on Thursday, Saint was carried along in a wheelchair with his wounded limb wrapped and resting on an armrest.

“Who do you believe cried the most today?” The shot was captioned by the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. My newborn’s arm was fractured in numerous places today. “I’m not in the best of health.”

Kardashian then captioned a photo of Saint’s unbandaged arm with the words “Poor baby” and a weeping emoji.

Kardashian wished Saint’s best friend, Koehen, a happy birthday in a recent Instagram Story post, but did not elaborate on the nature of the injury.

Saint, the second of Kardashian’s children with ex-husband Kanye West, was recently diagnosed with COVID.

During an episode of her now-defunct reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians in May, the SKIMS founder revealed his diagnosis.

“Sainty recently tested positive for COVID,” Kim was overheard stating during a phone conversation. The mother adds, “And [daughter]North is unwell.”

Kardashian subsequently told Entertainment Tonight, “I’m trying not to freak everyone out, but I’m just really frightened,” as she spoke directly to the camera.

Kardashian has three more children with singer and designer West: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, as well as boy Psalm, 2.

Last year, Kardashian revealed that she had looked for West during his COVID ordeal in the early months of the pandemic.

“Kanye had it way from the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on,” she alleged in an interview with Grazia. “It was terrible and uncharted territory.”

“When he wasn’t feeling well, I had to go change his sheets and help him get out of bed,” she explained, adding that she had “no one else in the house to help” with West. It was challenging since it was so foreign.”

The West and I have a good relationship.

“Changing his sheets with gloves and a face mask was a very horrible period,” she continued.

Kardashian and West married in a lavish wedding in Florence, Italy, on May 24, 2014. A Kardashian spokeswoman confirmed the news to This outlet in February. The following is a condensed version of the data.