Kim Jong Un’s sister warns that US military drills with North Korea will exacerbate tensions.

Days after North and South Korea resumed communication lines in an effort to repair relations, Kim Jong Un’s sister warned that annual military drills between South Korean and American forces slated for August could jeopardize prospects for a better relationship.

Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s sister, said Sunday’s military exercises might exacerbate tensions and “seriously destroy” efforts to rebuild trust between the two Koreas.

According to the Associated Press, Kim Yo Jong said Sunday, “I’ve been hearing an unpleasant tale that joint military exercises between the South Korean army and US forces could go forward as planned.”

“I regard this as an unwelcome prelude that gravely undermines the will of the senior leaders of the North and South who want to see a step taken toward restoring mutual confidence and further muddles the North-South relationship’s path forward,” she added.

“Our government and army will closely observe whether the South Korean side organizes hostile war drills in August or makes other daring decisions,” Kim Yo Jong stated.

Military drills between South Korea and the United States have long been a cause of tension on the Korean Peninsula, with North Korea routinely accusing them of being invasive and responding with missile testing of its own.

Despite Seoul and Washington’s claims that the drills are primarily defensive, some of the exercises have been canceled or scaled back in recent years in an effort to strengthen diplomatic ties.

According to the Associated Press, a spokesman for South Korea’s Defense Ministry, Boo Seung-Chan, said on Thursday that Seoul and Washington were reviewing factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to achieve denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula to determine whether or not to conduct drills next month.

Statements by Kim Yo Jong After a nearly 14-month standstill, North and South Korea resumed military cross-border contact hotlines on Sunday, with the North indicating it wants to improve ties “as soon as possible.”

That move came after the North broke off all contacts with South Korea in June, claiming it had no need to keep in touch with a country it considered a “enemy.”

