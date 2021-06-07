Kim Janey, the mayor of Boston, has fired a police commissioner accused of domestic violence.

Dennis White, the suspended Police Commissioner who is accused of domestic abuse against his former wife, was sacked by Boston Mayor Kim Janey on Monday. Janey believes that keeping his job would send a “chilling message” to domestic violence victims.

White was fired as a result of an independent inquiry into various complaints of domestic violence against him, as well as testimony he gave during a June 1 hearing, according to Janey.

“Dennis White has consistently stated that the charges of domestic violence against him are unfounded, yet he indicated in his hearing and during the inquiry that he has hit and shoved members of his household,” Janey said. “The claims and proof of this behavior cast considerable doubt on his ability to command the Boston Police Department.”

White was appointed in February after being recommended by former Mayor Marty Walsh, but was immediately suspended after charges of domestic abuse against his ex-wife Sybil Mason surfaced, according to WBUR News.

Dennis White has instead continued a campaign to demonize his former wife, Janey stated, instead of exhibiting understanding, regret, growth, or contrition over his stated activities involving domestic violence.

She stated that his recent actions have destroyed public confidence in his judgment and capacity to lead, as well as his failure to fully comply with the investigation.

While on administrative leave, White had a “regular presence at police headquarters,” she added. “At best, this behavior confused cops, and at worst, it produced an atmosphere of intimidation throughout the inquiry and beyond.”

“He is a Black guy, wrongfully accused of crimes, not given a fair trial or hearing, and then convicted, or terminated, which is the equivalent here,” White’s lawyer, Nick Carter, said in a statement. According to CBS Boston, “this reflects an awful tendency in our country.”

White “describes his situation as part of a trend of wrongly accused Black guys,” according to Janey.

“The deplorable treatment of Black people in our country is a genuine worry, but let’s be clear: racism affects both men and women of color, and I will not turn a blind eye to domestic abuse against Black women, or any woman for that matter, in the Boston Police Department or anywhere.” This is a condensed version of the information.