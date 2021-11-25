Kidnapping and rape charges have been filed against a Lyft driver.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office claimed in a news release this week that Omar Al Naser, 32, was arrested at his residence in Beaverton, a community outside of Portland, on Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the alleged victim told deputies that they had spent the evening of October 23 at a family member’s house and then sought a Lyft ride home.

The victim was picked up by the Lyft driver, who was eventually identified as Omar.

“However, rather than transporting them to their intended destination, Al Naser returned them to his residence, where the sexual assault happened,” the sheriff’s office noted in the release.

Al Naser was arrested and put into the Washington County Jail on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, and first-degree kidnapping, according to the sheriff’s office.

— Oregon’s Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) 23 November 2021 A Lyft spokeswoman told KPTV, “In a statement to KPTV, a spokesperson for Lyft said: “Lyft places a premium on safety, and the behavior depicted is heinous. We began an inquiry after learning about the event and permanently removed the driver from the Lyft platform.

“We offered our assistance to the rider and engaged with law enforcement to aid in their investigation.”

Lyft has been contacted for more information.

Deputies in Washington County suspect there may be more victims of Al Naser.

They requested anyone with knowledge about the case or anything else related to Al Naser to contact them at 503-629-0111.

Lyft said in March that it was partnering with Uber to develop a database of drivers who had been banned due to reports of sexual assault and other offenses.

HireRight, a background check company, will be in charge of the database, dubbed the Industry Sharing Safety Program.

In a statement at the time, Jennifer Brandenburger, Lyft’s head of policy development, said, “Sexual assault is grossly underreported, making these offenses less likely to show up in our thorough background check and screening processes.”

“With the help of the industry This is a condensed version of the information.