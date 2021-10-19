Kidnappers in Haiti are demanding $1 million for each American hostage, including an 8-month-old baby.

The Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 American and Canadian missionaries on Saturday is seeking $1 million each in exchange for their release, according to the country’s justice minister.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the minister, Liszt Quitel, stated that the FBI and Haitian police were engaging with the kidnappers and seeking the release of the missionaries. The party, which included five men, seven women, and five children, was taken by armed men while returning from a visit to an orphanage in Port-au-Prince on Saturday.

An 8-month-old baby, as well as four children ages 3, 6, 14, and 15, have been kidnapped, according to Quitel.

According to the Haitian minister, the kidnappers want $1 million every person released, totaling $17 million for all of the hostages.

President Joe Biden has been briefed, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, and the FBI will assist Haitian authorities in investigating the kidnapping and attempting to negotiate a release.

The negotiations, according to Quitel, might take weeks.

“We’re attempting to free them without paying a ransom,” he stated. “This is the first step,” says the narrator. Let’s be honest: the money we provide them will be spent on more guns and explosives.” The kidnapping of the missionaries is being blamed on the notorious 400 Mawozo gang, according to Haitian officials. They were also responsible for the kidnapping of Catholic clergy members in April. Quitel stated that the administration would prefer to reach a similar agreement as it did in April when two priests were kidnapped and a ransom was paid. Five priests, two nuns, and three of their family were abducted.

For the past three years, 400 Mawozo has been growing. A Haitian security source told CNN on Sunday that the group now has up to 150 members and has virtually taken control of the Port-au-Prince suburb Croix-des-Bouquets.

The missionaries are being sheltered in a safe location outside of Croix-des-Bouquets by Christian Aid Ministries of Ohio.

On Sunday, Christian Aid Ministries posted a statement on its website stating that the problem had been turned over to God.

“We are asking God’s guidance for a resolution, and authorities are looking for ways to assist,” according to the statement.

