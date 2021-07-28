KFC’s Bucket Soda Has Been Dubbed the “Most American” Thing Ever

You could start with a tub of their original recipe chicken, then move on to hot wings, popcorn chicken, and finally soda by the bucket.

After her chicken feast came with the novel item, a fast food fan has dubbed KFC’s soda buckets as “the most American” thing she’s ever seen.

Aubrey Layton and her mother decided to treat themselves to some KFC in Hamlin, Pennsylvania, and ordered take-out.

Layton’s mother paid $30 for the ten-course meal, which included a large coleslaw, two large fries, four biscuits, and four chocolate chip cookies.

Despite the fact that most meals include a drink—a large order is served in a bottle rather than a cup—Layton was surprised by what the servers handed them.

Instead of a traditional bottle of soda, they were given a “bucket,” which was a pouch shaped like a KFC tub. The brand’s logo was emblazoned on the side, and a screw-cap lid protruded from the top.

“My mom went to KFC today and I thought the bucket of Pepsi was a typo,” she said in a TikTok video of her Pepsi bucket, which she accompanied by a receipt as proof.

“Well, they weren’t f-ing kidding,” she declared as she held up the plastic pouch, adding, “This is the most American s*** I’ve ever seen.”

Since being uploaded on Saturday, the clip, which she simply captioned “crazy,” has been viewed over 3 million times and can be seen here. Layton and her mother had dined at the restaurant on the same day, according to the receipt.

It’s unclear whether the branded bucket is available at all locations or only with certain drinks, but other customers claimed in the comments that it’s called a “beverage bucket,” and that it can be filled with any drink.

@aub.layton

#fyp #kfc #merica CRAZY

♬ original sound – Aubrey Layton

“Mine got a bucket of fruit punch,” Wsp revealed.

Peanut Butter Toothpaste claimed: “If they sell Mountain Dew like that too I’m going to KFC tomorrow.”

Jay Vision admitted: “I literally thought it was a bag of gravy the first time.”

“I went there the other day and we got the same thing but with Sprite, I was carrying it and. This is a brief summary.