Keystone Pipeline Spills are blamed on ‘construction issues,’ according to a government watchdog.

A report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) showed that construction faults, manufacturing concerns, and design defects all contributed to the Keystone pipeline spilling more than 11,000 barrels of oil in less than two years.

In November 2019, lawmakers requested that the GAO launch an investigation of the pipeline after two big spills in the previous two years. The pipeline’s operator, TC Energy, requested and received licenses from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) to run the pipeline at a greater stress level than is generally permitted prior to its construction.

According to the GAO, TC has been the first and only pipeline operator to request a waiver for this requirement. The GAO’s examinations of how the pipeline worked and fared in terms of its frequency of incidents compared to its peers were prompted by the exceptional nature of this permit. Following the study, the following conclusion was reached:

According to the GAO report, “in response to each of Keystone’s four largest spills, PHMSA issued Corrective Action Orders requiring TC Energy to take several actions, including engaging a PHMSA-approved independent consultant to conduct a Root Cause Failure Analysis, which found the accidents were caused by construction issues.” “According to the Root Cause Failure Analysis performed by a third party, the four accidents were caused by faults linked to the original design, pipe manufacturing, or pipeline construction.”

The paper went on to explain how problems with the pipeline’s construction, production, and design could have contributed to the leaks.

On his first day in office, President Joe Biden revoked permits for a Keystone XL extension. This decision basically put an end to a project that would have moved 830,000 barrels of oil per day from Alberta to Nebraska. The GAO study was cited by the House committees on Energy and Commerce and Transportation and Infrastructure as a confirmation of Biden’s decision.

In a statement, Energy Chairman Rep. Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-N.J.) and Infrastructure Chairman Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.) wrote, “While corrosion was the industry’s leading cause of such accidents on crude oil pipelines, half of Keystone’s accidents were caused by material failure of the pipe or weld.” “President Biden was absolutely correct in his assessment of this operator’s capacity to build a safe. This is a condensed version of the information.