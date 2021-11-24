Kevin Strickland is a writer. After his exoneration, he raises almost $200K on GoFundMe.

Kevin Strickland, who was released this week after serving more than 43 years in prison for a wrongful murder conviction, has raised more than $230,000.

Strickland was convicted of three murders in 1979, but has claimed his innocence ever since. After a three-day hearing requested by Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, who claimed that evidence used to convict had been recanted or disproven, a Missouri court exonerated Strickland and ordered his immediate release on Tuesday.

Judge James Welsh said in his decision that “clear and persuasive evidence” was offered that “undermines the Court’s faith in the judgment of conviction.”

The judge pointed out that there was no physical evidence linking Strickland to the crime site, that a key eyewitness recanted before her death, and that two other individuals convicted in the killings later swore Strickland was not involved.

“Under these extraordinary circumstances, the Court’s trust in Strickland’s conviction is so shaken that it cannot stand, and the conviction judgment must be reversed,” Welsh wrote.

Despite serving the longest jail sentence in Missouri history for a wrongful conviction, Strickland, now 62, is ineligible for compensation from the state, which only pays persons exonerated by DNA evidence.

“For individuals who have been falsely convicted, the misery of prison life and the utter loss of freedom are only increased by the feelings of what could have been,” Strickland’s lawyer, Tricia Rojo Bushnell, said on a GoFundMe page set up for Strickland in June.

“Being deprived of family and friends for years, as well as the potential to build oneself professionally, is a nightmare that does not end with release. The punishment remains long after innocence has been proven, with no money, housing, transportation, health services, or insurance, and a criminal record that is rarely cleared despite innocence. “Missouri has “raped him of his youth, health, and much of his life’s potential.” He’s lost most of his leg function and now utilizes a wheelchair,” she continued. “All for something he didn’t do.” Strickland was a juvenile when he was sentenced to prison, but he is now being released into a “world that he is unfamiliar with,” according to Rojo Bushnell.

"Both his mother and father have passed away.