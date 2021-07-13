Kevin McCarthy’s Attack on Critical Race Theory Is Retaliated Against MLK’s Daughter

Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter has retaliated against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who cited the late civil rights activist’s remarks while criticizing critical race theory.

McCarthy shared a clip from his Monday appearance on The Rubin Report, in which he alluded to a sentence from Martin Luther King Jr.’s famed “I Have A Dream” speech.

McCarthy tweeted under a clip from the episode, “Critical Race Theory goes against everything Martin Luther King Jr. taught us—to not judge others by the color of their skin.” “The Left is attempting to regress America.”

Dr. Bernice King, on the other hand, responded to Trump’s remark by asking him to study her father’s teachings more seriously.

“I implore you, Rep. McCarthy, to study my father’s lessons and words much beyond the last lines of ‘I Have A Dream,’” she wrote. “This country has yet to make a firm commitment to the long-term, multi-faceted effort of eradicating prejudice against African-Americans. That is something you should assist with.”

Bernice King submitted a photo of her father’s book, Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community? McCarthy was advised to “please read this.”

“My father writes about racism in detail in this book, written after ‘I Have A Dream,’” she stated in another tweet. “He talks about the reaction against white people,” he says “as well as the importance of white people making a commitment to combating racism. This is what we would call unsafe today. It was dubbed risky at the time. My father was murdered.”

