Kevin McCarthy Issues a Warning to House Republicans Committee assignments are controlled by him, not Nancy Pelosi.

According to a top House GOP staffer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy urged Republicans against joining the January 6 committee if they were named by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, claiming that he, not Pelosi, controls Republican committee assignments.

If Republicans acquiesce, McCarthy has threatened to yank them of their committee positions, saying they should instead plan on getting committee assignments from Pelosi, which would remove them from their current panels.

McCarthy held a closed-door meeting with first-term House GOP members on Wednesday. Because the meeting was private, the aide spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Republicans have expressed opposition to the committee, but have also expressed concerns that it will be dominated by Democrats, resulting in a politicized report. Republicans had previously rejected Democrats’ attempt to organize a bipartisan commission.

McCarthy’s threat was first reported by Punchbowl News, a political news organization.

Pelosi named Republican Rep. Liz Cheney and seven Democrats to a new select committee on Thursday to investigate the violent Capitol insurgency on January 6.

The hearing will be led by Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee. It will look into what happened wrong surrounding the Capitol when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building, searched for politicians, and disrupted the congressional certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.

Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, said she is “proud” to be a member of the committee and that “Congress is compelled to conduct a complete investigation of the most deadly attack on our Capitol since 1814.”

Over Republican objections, the House approved the panel on Wednesday. Cheney, who was ousted from the Republican leadership this year for her criticism of Trump, was one of only two Republicans who backed the committee’s formation.

Pelosi, a California Democrat, established the committee after Senate Republicans rejected an independent, bipartisan investigation.

Reps. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Zoe Lofgren of California, Elaine Luria of Virginia, Stephanie Murphy of Florida, and Pete Aguilar of Texas will join Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, on the panel.

Pelosi had the power to choose a chairperson as well as at least eight of the 13 members of the committee. The resolution allows her to have a say in the process.