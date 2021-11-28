Kevin McCarthy is slammed by Jim Acosta for failing to stand up to the GOP’s ‘Freak Show Caucus.’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has been chastised by CNN’s Jim Acosta for his unwillingness to stand up to the House Republicans.

In a Saturday broadcast, Acosta said that Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert had “proudly demonstrated her ignorance and bigotry” by making comments against Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Boebert was caught on camera referring to the Muslim lawmaker as a member of “the Jihad Squad” and comparing her to a suicide bomber in a video that went viral. Following a barrage of criticism, Boebert apologized to the Muslim community.

Acosta stated Boebert “appears to believe that trolling, overt racism, and the promotion of political violence all come with the job here in Washington… so where would she acquire that idea?” referring to Boebert’s history of “violent and incendiary” statements. In July 2019, he then showed a video of former President Donald Trump insulting Democratic congresswomen at a rally, prompting the audience to cry “send her back.”

Acosta: Welcome to the Republican Freakshow Caucus of Donald Trump. Kevin McCarthy will not stand in their way, the Freakshow Caucus knows. McCarthy has moved on from blaming Trump for the events of January 6th to claiming that Trump should have received a Nobel Peace Prize photograph. twitter.com/tyA6XozihX November 27, 2021 — Acyn (@Acyn) “Do you recall that?” Acosta went on. “Welcome to the Trump Republican Party freak show caucus, which is home to Paul Gosar, who was recently censured for tweeting a violent photoshopped anime depicting him attacking prominent Democrats. Of course, there’s Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has had her committee assignments revoked in part due to racist and anti-Semitic remarks she made in the past.

“The freak show caucus understands that Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the party’s current House leader, will not stand in their way.” McCarthy has gone from blaming Trump for the events of January 6th to claiming that Trump “deserved a Nobel Peace Prize.” To prove his case, Acosta presented a film of McCarthy stating Trump “bears responsibility” for the tragic incident at the Capitol on January 6, followed by a clip of McCarthy whining about Trump not receiving a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in a recent address on the House floor.

McCarthy will need the support of Greene and Gosar, according to Acosta, if he wants to become Speaker. This is a condensed version of the information.