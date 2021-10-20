Kevin McCarthy is being chastised by Liz Cheney for his ‘active’ role in attempting to obstruct the 1/6 investigation.

Representative Liz Cheney chastised House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy for his “active” role in obstructing the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

During a meeting on Wednesday, Cheney made a direct appeal to her colleagues to take up a resolution holding former Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon in criminal contempt for ignoring the House panel’s subpoena and refusing to cooperate in the investigation.

Several GOP lawmakers have told her they “don’t want this target on their back” and are “trying to keep their heads down” on the subject, according to the Wyoming Republican.

“They don’t want to enrage Kevin McCarthy, the minority leader, who has been particularly active in attempting to stymie an investigation into the events of January 6, despite the fact that he plainly asked for one the week following the attack,” Cheney added.

McCarthy had rejected the formation of an independent, nonpartisan committee to investigate the events of the January 6 unrest.

Democrats dominate the select committee looking into the situation, and they have subpoena power. Cheney and Representative Adam Kinzinger, the only two Republicans who voted in support of the probe, were named to the panel by Pelosi.

Last month, Cheney was promoted to vice chair of the panel.

So far, the panel has asked for testimony from Bannon, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino Jr., and Pentagon Chief of Staff Kash Patel, all of whom served in the Trump administration.

As part of its investigation, the commission has also requested documents from more than a dozen social media companies. McCarthy has previously vowed to punish firms that cooperate with the request if the Republicans get control of Congress in the future.

Executive privilege, according to Bannon, shields him from having to submit information to the panel. Bannon was not employed by the government at the time of the January 6 uprising, and legal concerns have been raised regarding whether Trump, now a private individual, may claim executive privilege in the committee’s investigation.

On Thursday, the entire House of Representatives will vote on whether or not to charge Bannon with criminal contempt. The question would then be decided after the likely passage of the bill in the Democrat-controlled chamber. This is a condensed version of the information.