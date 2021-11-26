Kevin McCarthy, according to Marjorie Taylor Greene, does not have ‘full support to remain Speaker.’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy does not have “100% support to be speaker” if the Republicans win the House after the 2022 midterm elections, according to Republican Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“Kevin McCarthy is known to have a problem in our conference. He does not have the necessary support to be Speaker of the House “On an episode of his podcast that aired Thursday morning, Greene spoke with Republican Florida Representative Matt Gaetz.

“He doesn’t have the votes,” Greene explained, “because many of us are very unhappy about the failure to hold Republicans accountable, while conservatives like me, Paul Gosar, and many others are regularly subjected to Democratic abuse.”

Greene’s spokesperson Nick Dyer said in a statement to The Washington Newsday when questioned about the harassment she mentioned, “Since her inauguration on January 3rd, Democrats have been relentless in their attacks on Congresswoman Greene. A bill sponsored by Rep. Jimmy Gomez and more than 70 other Democrats seeks to expel her. Furthermore, the Democrats are eroding Congressional norms by voting to remove (Greene) from committees.” In a video from January 29, he cited Missouri Democratic Representative Cori Bush yelling at Greene for not wearing a mask in the corridors of Congress. In response to Greene’s statements opposing transgender inclusion in public accommodations, Illinois Representative Marie Newman installed a transgender flag across the hall from his office.

Greene has also been accused of being abusive, including calling Democratic Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar a “brotherf**ker” and Bush a “terrorist” for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. BLM, according to Greene, has caused more damage to the United States than the participants in the January 6 riots at the US Capitol.

Greene was expelled from Congress in January after Gomez (a California Democrat) presented a resolution calling for violence against Democratic officials and supporting radical conspiracy theories on social media.

Greene has previously advocated for violence against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former President Barack Obama on social media, claiming that an airplane never hit the Pentagon during the September 11 terrorist attacks, claiming that a space laser started the California wildfires to benefit a Jewish bank, and claiming that a space laser started the California wildfires to benefit a Jewish bank. This is a condensed version of the information.