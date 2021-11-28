Kevin McCarthy, according to GOP Gov. Hutchinson, should be ‘publicly condemning’ Gosar and Boebert.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, according to Arkansas Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson, should be “publicly criticizing” GOP House members who behave inappropriately, such as Representatives Lauren Boebert and Paul Gosar.

Boebert, a Colorado Republican, made Islamophobic statements last week that went viral online. In a video, Boebert implied that Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar, who is Muslim, was a suicide bomber.

Gosar, an Arizona Republican, was censured and removed from committee assignments earlier this month after posting an anime movie that appeared to show him killing Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

McCarthy, a California congressman and the highest-ranking Republican in the House, has not officially condemned the lawmakers’ behavior. During a CNN appearance on Sunday, Hutchinson was asked about the situation.

“Do you believe McCarthy should issue a public statement condemning such behavior?” Dana Bash, the host of the State of the Union, inquired.

Hutchinson said, “I do.” “I believe that whenever our own members, even within our own caucus, move in the wrong path, it must be called out. It must be dealt with, especially when it violates civility—when it crosses the line into violence or widens the division in our country.” The Republican governor stated that it is critical to improve “civil discussion” and “civil conversation” in the future. “We’ve got to search for methods to bring people together and not divide,” Hutchinson added, “and certainly along racial lines.” McCarthy made a statement on Saturday in reaction to the backlash against Boebert. “Today, I spoke with Congresswoman Lauren Boebert,” he stated. “She has apologized for her remarks and has requested a meeting with Congresswoman Omar next week.” McCarthy continued, “I spoke with [Democratic House Majority Leader Steny] Hoyer today to schedule that meeting so that Congress can get back to talking to each other and working on the difficulties facing the American people.”

Boebert apologized to the Muslim community on Friday, but not to Omar.

“I apologize to anyone I hurt in the Muslim community with my remark on Rep. Omar. I’ve made contact with her office in order to speak with her directly. Without this useless diversion, there are plenty of policy disagreements to concentrate on “she sent out a tweet

