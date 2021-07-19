Kevin Faulconer, a Recall Rival, Challenges Gavin Newsom in a Debate

A Recall Rival, Kevin Faulconer, Challenges Gavin Newsom in a Debate

One of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s most powerful Republican foes has pushed him to participate in two debates ahead of the Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall election.

Kevin Faulconer, the former mayor of San Diego who announced his intention to run for governor in February, challenged Newsom, a Democrat, during a Monday news conference in Los Angeles.

“I am prepared to keep my word. And if Gavin Newsom wants to continue, he shouldn’t be afraid to get up in front of you all and defend himself,” Faulconer said.

One of the proposed debates, according to Faulconer, would be televised on the Spanish-language network Univision. The second would air on an English-language television channel.

“I feel it is vital that we reach as many Californians as possible, which is why we are here today in front of Univision,” Faulconer said.

According to Faulconer, Newsom has “failed” the Latino community in California by boosting living costs and closing businesses as a result of the pandemic.

“This community is suffering as a result of his appalling approach to the pandemic—from school closures to employment losses—and it’s past time to hold him accountable,” Faulconer tweeted Monday afternoon.

Newsom has disappointed our Latino community.

From school closures to job losses, this town is suffering as a result of his poor response to the pandemic, and it’s time to hold him accountable.

#RecallNewsom pic.twitter.com/EslgzZrJLa I’ve invited him to debate me on @Univision34LA. #RecallNewsom

Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin Faulconer) on July 19, 2021

Faulconer is one of 41 recall candidates who have received enough signatures to be on the ballot. On Wednesday, the California secretary of state’s office will release the final list of candidates.

Faulconer said he would “absolutely” consider participating in a debate against Newsom alongside other recall candidates.

“I’m happy to debate the governor anytime, anywhere,” he concluded.

When contacted for comment, Newsom’s staff directed this website to Politico’s June 30 California Playbook, which analyzed a previous call for debates made by Republican former California congressman Doug Ose. At the time, Newsom campaign spokesperson Nathan Click told Politico that the governor will continue to serve as governor rather than engage in debates ahead of the recall election.

“Rather than debating John Cox or Caitlyn Jenner’s qualities. The following is a condensed version of the data.