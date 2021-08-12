Kevin Costner Cusses on Live TV Pregame Show for ‘Field of Dreams’ Game

Kevin Costner joined the Fox baseball team ahead of the first Major League Baseball game in Iowa, which was filmed in the same site as the movie “Field of Dreams.” On the live pregame set, Costner uttered a foul word, for which he quickly apologized.

Costner spoke on the pregame set to discuss the film, filming in Iowa, and having the opportunity to throw a baseball in a cornfield with his own kid. It was a full circle moment for Costner, who played Ray Kinsella in the film, a character who played catch with his father at the end of the legendary 1989 film, widely regarded as one of the best baseball films ever filmed.

Costner let a cuss word go when questioned about throwing with his real-life son on the field.

While conversing with Alex Rodriguez on set, Costner said, “I wanted to have that moment with him.” “Because we’ve been playing since he was a kid. In our house, we only do one thing: toss sh**. We basically hurl anything at each other. Isn’t it turning into a game?”

Costner suddenly shifted his gaze to his left, interrupting himself.

Costner apologized, saying, “I’m really sorry.”

“That’s OK,” someone replied off camera.

On a national broadcast, Kevin Costner claims that all they do in his house is “throw trash” and then apologizes. pic.twitter.com/cJxuxIiv5t

The New York Yankees will face the Chicago White Sox in the state’s first-ever Major League Baseball game on Thursday night in a cornfield in Dyersville, Iowa.

The game is held at a specially constructed stadium near the movie’s ball field. Fans attending the Thursday game had to navigate through a cornfield maze to get to the stadium, which can house up to 8,000 people.