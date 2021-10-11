Kenyans Win Boston Marathon Despite Pandemic Changes; Wheelchair Race Wins After Wrong Turn

Kenyan racers swept the Boston Marathon on Monday, and a guy won the wheelchair race after taking a false turn and falling seven seconds short of his track record.

Benson Kipruto and Diana Kipyogei won the world’s oldest and most famous marathon, which was rescheduled from its spring date owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the seventh time since 2000.

Despite following the lead vehicle instead of turning from Commonwealth Avenue into Hereford Street in the last mile, Marcel Hug won the men’s wheelchair race. Hug has competed in Boston eight times, winning five times, but he has forfeited a $50,000 course record bonus.

“Right now, I’m pretty upset,” Hug remarked after finishing second by one second in the Chicago Marathon on Sunday. “I’m hoping to feel better in an hour or two.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“We had been hurt, damaged. Now is the time to make a comeback, “”One of the prior champions, Meb Keflezighi, shared grand marshal responsibilities with hospital personnel who toiled through the pandemic,” stated 2014 winner Meb Keflezighi. “Hopefully, this is an indication of life returning to normal following the pandemic.” Despite the fact that runners were put through COVID-19 standards and spectators were instructed to keep their distance, there were large crowds in places from Hopkinton to Boston as an early drizzle dissipated and temperatures soared into the 60s.

Before receiving their bib numbers, participants in the field of 18,000 — down from more than 30,000 in pre-pandemic days — had to test negative for the coronavirus or prove they were vaccinated. Indoors in Boston and on the buses to the start, masks were mandatory; they were also distributed along with finisher medals and fruit on Boylston Street.

To minimize the customary crowds in the starting corrals and on the track, the event started earlier and with a rolling start.

The Kenyans were unaffected by any of the modifications.

“On the course, there’s not a lot of difference,” Kipruto remarked.

Kipruto, a winner in Prague and Athens who finished 10th in Boston in 2019, pulled away from the front pack with approximately three miles to go as the race turned into Beacon Street and broke the tape in 2 hours, 9 minutes, 51 seconds. Lemi Berhanu, Lemi Berhanu, Lemi Berhanu, Lem This is a condensed version of the information.