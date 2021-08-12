Kentucky School Superintendent Criticizes Governor’s Mask Mandate as “Liberal Lunatic”

In a voicemail left for parents, a Kentucky school superintendent slammed Governor Andy Beshear’s reintroduction of a statewide mask mandate at schools, calling the Democrat a “liberal maniac.”

After Beshear implemented a regulation mandating Kentucky kids and school personnel to wear masks inside buildings and on buses for at least 30 days, regardless of their vaccination status, Jimmy Dyehouse of Science Hill Independent Schools expressed his displeasure.

Beshear announced the mask requirement on Tuesday, a day before Science Hill kids were scheduled to return to class. As a result of the Delta variation, an increasing number of children are being admitted to hospitals with COVID-19.

More than 660,000 children aged 11 and under are still not eligible for the vaccine, according to Kentucky health officials, with just about a third of youngsters aged 12 to 17 receiving their first shot.

Parents in Pulaski County received a voicemail from Dyehouse on the same day the order was issued, in which he chastised the governor and apologized to those who did not want their children to hide their faces in school.

Masks for pupils were advised but not mandatory in schools prior to the new law.

In the voicemail, Dyehouse said, “As you already know and undoubtedly have already heard, this liberal madman that we have up in Frankfort has signed another executive order ordering masks for all students and adults in school.”

“What this means is that your superintendent’s professional view is irrelevant. It doesn’t matter what your school board thinks.”

“And you as parents, your opinion doesn’t matter because I understand exactly how you all feel about your children wearing masks,” Dyehouse continues. And believe me, I’m just as annoyed as you are. Beginning tomorrow am, all kids will be required to wear masks on the bus and within the school, as well as adults inside our buildings.

“We’re hoping that this will be fought in court this week and that the decision will be overturned. I’ll update you as soon as I have further information. Sorry for the inconvenience. Thank you very much.”

