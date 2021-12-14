Kentucky Raises $6 Million in 72 Hours for Tornado Victims, and a Toy Drive for Children’s Gifts is Still Going On.

Following a series of tornadoes that ravaged multiple communities in Kentucky on Friday, the state donated $6 million in 72 hours for victims, and volunteers are collecting items for a Christmas toy drive for the children who were impacted.

As many families lost their homes just weeks before Christmas, Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear initiated a toy drive. The toy drive is still going on, and families in need are being asked to donate unwrapped toys, books, and $25 gift cards.

In addition, the state established a fund to collect donations for families who have been affected by the tornado epidemic. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the state has received $6 million in donations so far.

With at least 74 individuals killed, Kentucky was the worst-affected state. The pandemic has claimed the lives of 88 people so far.

According to Beshar, the death toll in the state could grow as police continue to comb through the rubble. Nearly 95 men of the National Guard are on the lookout for persons who have been presumed deceased.

“With this much devastation and rubble, we may not have a final tally on the number of lives lost for a week or possibly longer,” the governor warned.

The tornadoes wreaked havoc on communities from Arkansas to Illinois, destroying a nursing home and severely damaging an Amazon distribution center.

The tornadoes also killed at least six people in Illinois, where an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville was damaged; four in Tennessee; two in Arkansas, where a nursing home was devastated and workers shielded inmates with their own bodies, according to the governor; and two in Missouri.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed Monday that it has launched an inquiry into the Amazon warehouse disaster in Illinois.

Workers, volunteers, and 450 National Guard members are fanned out across Kentucky in the aftermath of a series of tornadoes to begin the long process of recovery, which includes rebuilding thousands of broken power poles and giving water bottles.

Authorities in Kentucky stated tallying the damage was difficult due to the sheer magnitude of the devastation. Despite this, efforts were focused on restoring power, sheltering people whose homes had been destroyed, and supplying supplies.

Approximately 26,000 homes and businesses are affected across the state. This is a condensed version of the information.