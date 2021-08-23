Kentucky has a ‘record high’ number of COVID hospitalizations and ventilator use, according to Andy Beshear.

On Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear stated the state is experiencing a record number of hospitalizations and ICU patients due to COVID-19, calling the virus’ spread “preventable.”

With the virus, 1,893 Kentuckians are hospitalized, 529 are in intensive care, and 301 are on a ventilator, he said at a press conference Monday. The number of new cases recorded by the state increased to 2,596 from 941 a month ago.

He stated, “They are unwell enough to require hospitalization.” “Not a monitoring bed, but a real hospital bed for the staff.”

He claimed that the state arrived to this position “so much faster” than at other times throughout the pandemic, and warned that the number of individuals who become critically ill as a result of the virus will continue to rise. He claimed that the state is “getting pretty close” to filling every single bed in the state. Between 21 and 25 regional hospitals are experiencing major staffing shortages, with up to 11 hospitals experiencing nursing shortages.

Given the availability of vaccines and scientific evidence that masks reduce the spread of the virus, Beshear believes the high number of new cases is “preventable.”

“At a time when there are safe and efficient vaccines available to reduce the spread of a virus. At a time when we have demonstrated how masks function in the past. We’ve got the pandemic’s third-highest week at a time when it’s still preventable,” he said.

According to him, the positivity rate in Kentucky is at its greatest level since the state has been able to determine an accurate number.

“Here in Kentucky, COVID is ravaging our population,” Beshear stated.

During the press conference, Beshear honored healthcare workers and heard from a few of them, who shared their stories about working through the Delta-fueled surge in cases. This week has been designated as “Health Care Heroes Appreciation Week.”

“We think a lot about that person we lose, and we should. “We don’t give much thought to the agony of witnessing those folks die,” he said. “It sends a strong message to get vaccinated, and it also illustrates what these medical heroes are going through.”

Residents should also get inoculated against the virus, he said.