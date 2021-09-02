Kentucky Governor’s Report According to the US, one out of every four COVID cases is a child, and the country will ‘lose more kids’ as a result.

Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky has warned that when the state’s child positive rate rises near 25%, more children will be lost to the coronavirus across the country.

At a press conference on Thursday, Beshear said that one out of every four COVID cases in Kentucky is a child.

“One out of every four positives—we had about 5,000 yesterday—one out of every four is a child under the age of 18,” the governor stated. “It’s for this reason that we’re witnessing those school closures. That is why we are seeing an increase in the number of children in the hospital. That is why, in the end, we will lose more children across the country, but hopefully not in Kentucky.”

The percentage of children in Kentucky who tested positive for the virus in August 2020 was 11.8 percent. This figure jumped to 24.5 percent last month.

Last week, Kentucky established records for the number of illnesses and hospitalizations. More residents in the ICU with the virus and more patients on a ventilator are being reported in the state than at any other time throughout the outbreak.

COVID-19 recently killed a 27-year-old woman, according to Beshear, indicating that the Delta variant is striking younger people.

During the briefing, one pediatrician stated that, unlike at the start of the pandemic, children are now becoming as sick as adults.

As a result, it’s spreading like wildfire, according to Beshear. “It’s infecting our children, and it’s forcing our schools to close.”

Due to the viral outbreak, at least 30 Kentucky school districts have had to temporarily halt in-person education this year. Some of the schools have had to close twice already.

According to the Lexington Herald Leader, lawmakers held a special conference on Wednesday to consider various remedies and methods to provide relief for schools facing COVID-19 outbreaks and closures.

Beshear said on Thursday that the state’s current response to breakouts in school districts is insufficient.

“All I care about is that it works, that the kids are still studying the next day in a school with a large COVID outbreak,” he added.

Cases of child COVID-19 are on the rise not just in Kentucky, but throughout the state.

Children accounted for 22.4 percent of COVID-19 cases reported weekly for the week ending August 26, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The number of juvenile cases has “increasing exponentially,” according to the academy, with more than. This is a condensed version of the information.