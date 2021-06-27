Kellogg’s is being boycotted by the American Family Association because of a Pride-themed cereal.

Consumers should boycott the international food manufacturing giant Kellogg Co. because of their limited-edition Pride-themed cereal, according to the American Family Association (AFA), an anti-LGBTQ group.

“Together With Pride” is the name of the cereal. Several characters from Kellogg’s other cereals appear on the package. The cereal is made up of edible glitter-dusted berry-flavored rainbow hearts. It comes with a tear-off “Together Band” on which users can define their pronouns.

GLAAD, a media watchdog nonprofit that campaigns for affirming representations of LGBTQ persons in media, receives $3 from Kellogg for each box purchased.

In a “Action Alert” on its website, the AFA argues that “every box of Kellogg’s sold affirms to the corporation Kellogg’s support for homosexuality… [in an]effort to push homosexuality to youngsters.”

“Each Kellogg’s box sold (whether gay-branded or not) confirms to the company that Kellogg’s support for homosexuality is an acceptable aspect of their business. According to the AFA’s website, “we urge you to choose an alternative product to Kellogg’s.”

Visitors to the AFA’s website can also sign a letter to Kellogg’s CEO Steve Cahillane.

The letter states, “Homosexuality is a highly harmful and unhealthy lifestyle.” “Your decision to promote it has the potential to send an unimaginable number of children down a path that leads to a very sad and disastrous life.”

In 2018, Kellogg’s and GLAAD created the “All Together” cereal promotion to commemorate Spirit Day. Spirit Day is an annual LGBTQ awareness day that takes place on the third Thursday of October since 2010. Its attendees are encouraged to wear purple to show their support for anti-LGBTQ bullying.

Previously, GLAAD’s Spirit Day partners included Delta Airlines, Target, Skittles, Amazon, and both the Women’s and Men’s National Basketball Associations.

The AFA has a long history of boycotting businesses that do not support LGBTQ rights.

The AFA called for a boycott of Target in 2016 after the retailer revealed that customers would be able to use toilets that corresponded to their gender identity. According to the Wall Street Journal, the boycott resulted in an increase in sales for the corporation.

One Million Moms, an AFA spinoff, successfully convinced the Hallmark Channel to drop a Zola wedding planning ad starring a lesbian in December 2019. This is a condensed version of the information.