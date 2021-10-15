Kellogg’s Advertises for Strike Replacement Workers to “Cross the Picket Line.”

Kellogg has advertised for temporary workers to replace those who are currently on strike at the company’s cereal manufacturing factories around the country.

On October 5, around 1,400 Kellogg employees walked out of their jobs at plants in Battle Creek, Michigan, Omaha, Nebraska, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Memphis, Tennessee, jeopardizing production and supply of some of the company’s most popular cereals.

During the ongoing strike, the corporation is looking for production associates who are prepared to “cross the picket line” and keep the production line operating.

The job posting on Kellogg’s website notes, “While these are temporary positions at this time, they may lead to permanent possibilities in the future.”

Daniel Osborn, president of the local Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Employees, and Grain Millers International Union in Omaha, predicted the move to bring in non-union workers at the outset of the strike. A representative from BCTGM has been contacted for comment.

The strike is over a contract disagreement over health care, retirement benefits, and holiday and vacation pay, according to the union.

It further stated that the corporation has threatened to relocate American jobs to Mexico if they do not accept the terms of new contracts (presented on October 1) that will take effect after the expiration of previous contracts on October 4-5 at midnight.

The Kellogg Company has slammed the union’s assertions, saying it has “not advocated relocating any substantial amount of employment outside of the United States.”

The corporation published a video message on Tuesday, starring spokeswoman Kris Bahner, warning that the strike would be “very concerning” for its staff.

“Our workers and their families are put in a terrible position when they are unable to work, and this can result in financial difficulties. Our top aim is to return to the negotiating table and secure an agreement so that our people may resume their jobs and lives. We’re particularly worried that the union went on strike without giving members the opportunity to vote on the company’s October 1 offer.” Bahner refuted that the corporation is asking employees to forego health care, retirement benefits, or vacation pay, claiming that the company’s present wages and benefits are among the finest in the industry.

