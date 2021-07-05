Keith Raniere, the leader of the NXIVM, has added an ex-Jeffrey Epstein lawyer to his legal team.

Fernich has joined Raniere’s case, according to court filings dated July 2. Drug trafficker Joaqun “El Chapo” Guzmán, mob boss John Gotti, and Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier charged with sex trafficking, are among Fernich’s clients.

For his part in organizing the sex cult NXIVM, Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in jail for sex trafficking, racketeering, and other crimes. He was also sentenced to pay a $1.75 million fine by a judge in October.

Despite the fact that NXIVM presents itself as a self-help organization, federal investigators claim there was a secret sect within the organization where women were compelled to have sex with Raniere, send nude images, and tattoo his initials on their skin.

Raniere began sexually abusing her when she was 15 and he was 45, according to Camila, one of the trial’s witnesses. During their 12-year relationship, she stated that Raniere expected her to be available for sex at any moment. He also watched what she ate and wanted her to weigh less than 100 pounds, according to her, and allegedly told her to get an abortion.

Raniere was described by U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis as “ruthless and unrelenting” in actions that were “especially severe.”

Rainiere’s attorneys insisted on his innocence throughout the trial, and Raniere stated in court that he “does not feel guilt for the crimes I didn’t do.” His lawyers indicated immediately after his conviction that they will appeal the judgement.

Allison Mack, a Smallville actress, was sentenced to three years in prison and fined $20,000 last week for her role in NXIVM. Mack, 36, pled guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges in April 2019 in connection with her high-ranking involvement in the organization.

During her sentence hearing, Mack remarked, “I disavow Keith Raniere and all of his doctrines.”

Mack allegedly misled other women she recruited for NXIVM into believing they were joining a women’s empowerment club or sorority, according to investigators. She also kept Raniere’s place in the group a secret.

Mack wrote in a letter to the court before of her sentencing, "I am sorry to those of you that I brought into NXIVM." "I apologize for ever exposing you to the sinister and emotionally draining aspects of life.