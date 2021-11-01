Kavanaugh wonders if Texas’s abortion law could serve as a model for gun control and free speech restrictions.

The danger of Texas’ abortion bill becoming a model for states restricting other fundamental rights, such as gun rights under the Second Amendment, was raised by Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

During oral arguments at the Supreme Court Monday for two challenges to S.B. 8—the Lone Star State’s controversial law prohibiting abortions when a so-called “fetal heartbeat” can be detected, which can be as early as six weeks into pregnancy—Kavanaugh pressed Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone on the hypothetical.

The Texas ban is remarkable in that it delegated enforcement to private persons, who can receive up to $10,000 if they successfully sue an abortion practitioner or anyone else who “aides and abets” the practice.

Stone contended in court that the state could not be sued in federal court because the legislation is implemented by citizen lawsuits, not by government employees.

Stone was questioned by Kavanaugh on the “implications of your stance for other fundamental rights,” such as gun ownership, freedom of religion, and free speech.

Former President Donald Trump’s associate justice proposed a hypothetical statute that would allow the seller of an AR-15 semi-automatic firearm to be sued for $1 million.

Although the Texas Attorney General acknowledged the potential, he stated that Congress may approve legislation to preserve such rights. Kavanaugh appeared to be apprehensive about such interference.

“I believe that some of those situations would be very difficult to get legislation through Congress,” Kavanaugh remarked.

“Isn’t the point of a right that you don’t have to ask Congress?” Justice Elena Kagan also weighed in on the issue, asking Stone: “Isn’t the point of a right that you don’t have to ask Congress?”

S.B. 8 has been dubbed “unprecedented” and unlawful by health care organizations and the federal government, who argue that the citizen-enforcement gap is meant to shield the state from court review.

“No state has done what Texas has done here in the history of the United States,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar told the judges. On behalf of the Biden administration, Prelogar argued against the law on Monday.

Prelogar cautioned that if the Texas law is upheld, all constitutional liberties will be jeopardized.

“Texas’ position across the board this morning is that no one can sue,” she said. “Not the women whose rights are most immediately impacted, nor the providers who have been made to feel uncomfortable.” This is a condensed version of the information.