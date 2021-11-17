Katko, according to Marjorie Taylor Greene, is a “traitors” who should be kicked off the Security Committee.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has labeled Rep. John Katko of New York a “traitor” for voting in favor of Democratic Vice President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure plan last week. Katko has also been asked to resign from the House Homeland Security Committee, according to her.

“A motion was made this morning at the House GOP Conference meeting to remove Republican traitor Congressman Katko from his ranking position on the Homeland Security Committee,” Greene tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Her tweet added, “It was moved to the Steering Committee, where Katko is a participating member.” “This is why we don’t succeed.” A proposal was made this morning at the House GOP Conference meeting to remove Republican traitor Congressman Katko from his ranking position on the Homeland Security Committee.

It was forwarded to the Steering Committee, which Katko is a member of.

This is why we don’t succeed.

November 16, 2021 — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee)

According to The Hill, the congressional meeting that Greene was referring to took place after Republican North Carolina Representative Dan Bishop attempted to remove Katko from his position as the committee’s top Republican.

Bishop’s motion was apparently referred to the Republican Steering Committee, which Katko is a member of, by Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California.

According to the aforementioned magazine, the 31-member committee can either recommend that the complete Republican conference vote to remove Katko or disregard the proposal entirely.

On November 5, Katko was one of 13 House Republicans who voted in favor of the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure. In August, the bill had already passed the Senate with Republican support.

Hard-right Republicans have stated that individuals who voted for the bill should be kicked out of the GOP for assisting Democrats in passing President Biden’s agenda. Some Republicans who voted in favor of the bill have received death threats since then.

Greene tweeted the office phone numbers of the 13 House Republicans who voted in favor of the measure after the vote on November 5th.

“These are the 13 ‘Republicans’ that submitted their voting cards to [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi to pass Joe Biden’s Communist takeover of America via so-called infrastructure,” Greene tweeted on November 6.

She was one of several Republicans who openly chastised those who voted for the bill. This is a condensed version of the information.