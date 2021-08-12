Katie Ledecky on Eating Before Swimming: ‘I Think We Can Debunk The Myth,’ she says.

Katie Ledecky, an American swimmer, is one of the best to ever put on a swimsuit and goggles and compete in a pool. She answered a perennial question on Wednesday night during her talk show circuit after additional Olympic medals at the recent Tokyo Games: Can you eat before you go into the water, or do you have to wait 30 minutes?

“Do you think that’s true? Let’s get started. On The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon remarked, “I want a true fact here.”

Ledecky, who won two individual gold medals, a team silver medal, and an individual silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, responded, but claimed she might sway some swimming parents’ beliefs. She also mentioned that for someone like her, eating before long races like the 1,500 meters is pretty usual.

“I’m afraid some parents are going to come after me for this,” Ledecky, 24, said, knowing that any response she offered may be misinterpreted. “I believe we can dispel the myth.

“You can eat something before you go swimming.”

This is Ledecky, a male or female swimmer who can outswim the majority of the world’s population. She did, however, reduce her response, as well as her dietary habits, before entering the sea.

“I wouldn’t recommend eating a large pizza with your daughters before going swimming. However, I eat granola bars right before I go swimming, perhaps five or ten minutes before the event. After I swim, I sip chocolate milk.”

Her appearance on the chat show can be seen below.

She has multiple races in a single session on occasion, such as last month in Tokyo, where she raced the 200-meter freestyle final less than an hour before the 1,500-meter freestyle final. Not only do the two races necessitate different paces, but the longer race also necessitates more energy conservation.

“I had two races in Tokyo, about an hour apart, and I was eating and drinking, and my second event was the 1,500 free, so I needed something to keep me going for a 15-and-a-half-minute race.”

During the 2012 London Olympics, Ledecky won her first Olympic gold medal in the 800-meter freestyle. She followed up on that. This is a condensed version of the information.