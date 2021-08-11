Kathy Hochul: Who Is She? Following Cuomo’s resignation, New York will have its first female governor.

Following Andrew Cuomo’s resignation on Tuesday, New York will have its first female governor after an investigation found that he sexually harassed female employees and created a hostile work environment.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat from Buffalo, will finish Cuomo’s term until 2023. She will be the first woman in the Empire State’s history to hold the office.

In a pre-recorded message, Cuomo announced his resignation. He refuted the findings of the investigation once more, claiming that the uproar surrounding him was untruthful and politically motivated. He claimed he decided to stand down because he “never wants to be unhelpful in any way.”

“My lieutenant governor is intelligent and capable. Cuomo stated, “This transfer must be seamless.” “We have a lot on our plates.”

Hochul, 62, has been Cuomo’s deputy governor since 2015. She also served on the state’s regional economic development councils and a task group on heroin and opioid abuse during that time.

Cuomo’s “Enough Is Enough” campaign to prevent sexual assault on college campuses was also led by her.

After the months-long investigation into the charges against Cuomo was completed, Hochul issued a statement saying, “Sexual harassment is unacceptable in any job, and particularly not in public service.”

Cuomo sexually harassed 11 separate women, including current and former workers, according to the conclusions of the state attorney general’s inquiry, which were documented in a 168-page report. According to the investigation, Cuomo and members of his staff retaliated against at least one of the women who publicly disclosed her allegations.

“The governor’s repugnant and criminal behavior against many women has been exposed by the attorney general’s inquiry. “I believe these courageous ladies and respect their bravery in speaking out,” Hochul stated.

Hochul grew raised in western New York and graduated from Syracuse University with a bachelor’s degree in 1980 and Catholic University with a Juris Doctorate in 1984. She began her political career as an adviser to two members of Congress from New York, Representative John LaFalce and Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, in Washington, D.C.

Hochul returned to New York and was elected to the Erie County Town Board of Hamburg. In 2007, she was appointed as the clerk of Erie County.

Hochul went on to win a special election for a congressional seat four years later. She was the seat’s first Democrat to win. This is a condensed version of the information.