Kathy Hochul, who is expected to succeed Andrew Cuomo as Governor of New York, is not mentioned in the AG report.

Kathy Hochul, who is expected to follow Andrew Cuomo as Governor of New York, was not named in the Attorney General’s damning investigation investigating Cuomo’s alleged history of sexual misconduct.

Cuomo’s decision to resign was “the proper thing to do and in the greatest interest of New Yorkers,” according to Hochul, who was never a member of Cuomo’s inner circle of allies.

Hochul said in a statement Tuesday, “As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor.”

Hochul has spent years on the road as the administration’s welcoming face, visiting far-flung coffee shops and factory floors in each of the state’s 62 counties for innumerable ribbon-cutting ceremonies and civic cheerleading events as New York’s lieutenant governor.

Cuomo’s next visit is the state Capitol in Albany, following her resignation on Tuesday amid sexual harassment claims.

When Cuomo steps down in two weeks, Hochul will become the state’s first female governor.

She had labored in Cuomo’s shadow for her two terms in Congress as a centrist Democrat from western New York, but last week joined the chorus of Democrats slamming the governor after an independent inquiry found he had sexually harassed 11 women while in office.

Hochul stated, “I believe these brave women,” in a statement last Tuesday, calling Cuomo’s behavior “repulsive and criminal.”

Hochul is a stranger to many New Yorkers, having served in a mostly ceremonial role since 2015. In late July, she announced job training financing in Utica, discussed manufacturing in Rome, and toured downtown Cazenovia with the mayor of the small town.

That has been nothing like the high-profile appearances of Cuomo, who conducts most of his business in Albany and New York City and whose daily coronavirus briefings were national events during the coronavirus outbreak.

Hochul, though, is a seasoned politician, having run 11 races from town council to Congress, the latter serving a conservative western New York district after a surprise victory in a special election in 2011 to fill a vacancy.