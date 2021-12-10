Kathy Hochul, the governor of New York, has issued an indoor mask mandate, claiming that she was warned it could happen.

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York has ordered that all businesses in the state wear indoor masks unless they also require consumers to get vaccinated.

“We’re approaching a period of uncertainty,” Hochul said at a press conference on Friday, “and we could either plateau here or our cases might spiral out of control.” According to her, the regulation was enacted as a result of rising infection and hospitalization rates. The requirement will be in effect from December 13 to January 15, and it will be evaluated before being re-implemented.

Hochul also took the time to reiterate her earlier cautions about COVID-19 and preventative methods.

“I’ve been warning for weeks that extra steps may be required,” she added, “and now we’ve arrived at that stage based on three metrics: rising cases, reduced hospital capacity, and poor vaccination rates in specific places.”

She also thanked individuals who had been vaccinated and urged others who had not yet obtained their doses to do so as soon as possible.

“I want to applaud the over 80% of New Yorkers who did the right thing and got properly vaccinated,” she stated. “If others follow suit, these precautions will be unnecessary.” This new mask requirement comes as the Omicron strain is blamed for 20 cases of COVID-19 in New York. One of the first instances of the strain in the United States was reported by a visitor to the Anime NYC conference in November.

Mask mandates have already been reintroduced in a number of New York neighborhoods. In November, Erie County issued a directive requiring masks in all indoor public places, including sporting events staged in the city of Buffalo.

Washington, Oregon, Illinois, New Mexico, Nevada, and Hawaii are among the states that have identical indoor mask laws.

In the seven days leading up to Wednesday, the state had almost 68,000 positive tests for the virus. Since the beginning of February, this is the most in any seven-day period. The outbreak is particularly severe in some parts of upstate New York, which has accounted for roughly three-quarters of all COVID-19 deaths in hospitals since August.

“We’re moving in a direction that I don’t think is sustainable,” Hochul added.

Hochul made the announcement at a social assistance center on Manhattan’s west side. This is a condensed version of the information.