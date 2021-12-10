Kathy Hochul is forcing businesses in New York to choose between vaccines and mask mandates.

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York said on Friday that businesses and events in the state that do not require a COVID-19 vaccine mandate will be required to compel patrons to wear masks.

“Today, I’m announcing that we’re imposing a state-wide indoor mask regulation,” Hochul said during a press conference on Friday. “This is something that many individuals in New York City are already dealing with…. You’ve been performing admirably, which explains why your hospital capacity is enough. That’s why you have such a high immunization rate. You don’t have as many infections as the rest of the state.” “However, the remainder of the state has received a wake-up call,” she concluded. I’ve been admonishing you. We can’t get more people vaccinated or boosted, as I’ve been saying. I have to safeguard people as well as the economy.” The new criterion will take effect on December 13 and will be reevaluated on January 15, according to Hochul’s office.

Hochul’s office claimed the requirement is necessary since the state is experiencing a spike in new COVID-19 cases, “limited hospital capacity, and poor immunization rates in specific locations,” according to a statement provided by her office.

The seven-day average COVID-19 case rate in New York state has grown by 43% since Thanksgiving, according to the statement. Since the recent holiday, new COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 29%.

The new immunization and masking requirements came as a result of the discovery of the COVID-19 Omicron variation in the state.

“In the state of New York, five instances have been identified.” There will be no shutdowns. We’re not going to change our procedures. “We’re going to keep doing what we’re doing, but we’re going to make sure that we work together and encourage people to be tested, and get tested often,” Hochul previously stated.

If a business or private event fails to comply with the new standards, Hochul’s administration says they might be fined up to $1,000 per violation.

“As the Omicron variant emerges and the overwhelmingly dominant Delta variant circulates, community spread necessitates a community-minded response.” In a statement, Dr. Mary T. Bassett, the state’s interim health commissioner, stated, “We have the tools we need to defend against the virus—now we must ensure we use them.” “I’m going to be vaccinated.” This is a condensed version of the information.