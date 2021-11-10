Kathy Griffin compares the ramifications of the beheaded Trump photo to the violent video of Paul Gosar.

Comedian Kathy Griffin has spoken out about the consequences she faced in 2017 after appearing in a photo holding up then-President Donald Trump’s bleeding head.

She brought up such ramifications in light of Republican Arizona Representative Paul Gosar’s lack of sanctions after he tweeted a video of himself threatening Democratic Vice President Joe Biden and killing Democratic New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Gosar has subsequently taken the video off from his Twitter account, where it was first shared.

Griffin shared a tweet from Twitter user @flexghost1 on Tuesday morning, which said, “Kathy Griffin got a visit from the secret service over a tasteless joke.” Gosar recorded himself assassinating AOC and the president in a video. “Do R’s [Republicans] ever face repercussions?” Griffin stated above @flexghost1’s tweet that the Secret Service and the US Attorney’s Office “completely investigated” her for her Trump image. According to her, she was also placed on the no-fly and Interpol lists. Griffin stated that she has also lost all of her professional work and had her comedy tour canceled due to threats of violence.

Griffin claimed that the federal government and attorney general had “legitimately violated” her First Amendment rights.

“Oh, I failed to note,” Griffin continued in a follow-up tweet, “that at the conclusion of the weeks-long inquiry, the Feds notified me and my counsel that they were considering charging me with a felony of ‘conspiracy to assassinate the president of the United States.'”

“However, Gosar,” she concluded.

Let’s get things straightened out. I was the ONLY person who was thoroughly probed by two federal agencies: the Secret Service and the United States Attorney’s Office.

Put on the Interpol and No-Fly lists.

All of my work was lost.

Due to threats of violence, the tour has been canceled.

Gosar wrote in a statement released on Tuesday, "This video is certainly a symbolic picture of a fight over immigration policy." He said he made the film in response to Ocasio-Cortez and Biden's purported support for "open border amnesty," which would "leave the border open while illegal aliens invade from all directions." Gosar wrote, "I do not advocate violence or hurt."