Karlyn Borysenko, a PragerU host, claims that Jews chose to die in the Holocaust.

A PragerU presenter has been chastised for claiming that her spiritual views lead her to believe that Jewish people chose to be slaughtered in the Holocaust and that Adolf Hitler got to heaven.

Karlyn Borysenko has been expressing her beliefs in a series of tweets over the last few days, claiming that people make decisions about their lives before they “choose to be born,” including when they die.

Borysenko claimed this included children who “choose to be aborted” because they could “select to be born into human form” if they wanted.

Borysenko went on to say that even those who were spiritually slaughtered in the Holocaust did so for the “experience.”

“Everyone who perished in the Holocaust before they were even born opted to die in the Holocaust because they collective[ly]wanted to comprehend the feeling of ultimate oppression,” she wrote on Twitter.

“It’s for this reason that Hitler went to Heaven.”

The Gravel Institute, a progressive think tank, and The Serfs, a left-wing media outlet, were among many who chastised Borysenko for suggesting that the Jewish people had unconsciously opted to be exterminated in the Holocaust.

“Karlyn Borysenko went from ‘abortion is a decision infants choose’ all the way down to ‘Hitler did nothing wrong,” Ian Miles Cheong, a famous pro-Donald Trump conservative pundit, also tweeted. Someone needs to conduct a health examination on her. This isn’t a typical situation.

“I saw a YouTube video by Karlyn Borysenko. If you can believe it, she says dumber things in person than she does on Twitter,” Cheong added.

Karlyn Borysenko, a PragerU host, provides an unusual perspective on the Holocaust! pic.twitter.com/QlCbsfQ8FX @GravelInstitute — Gravel Institute (@GravelInstitute) 6th of December, 2021 The woke right has apparently cancelled PragerU’s latest “why I left the left” star Karlyn Borysenko’s “Hitler went to heaven” take pic.twitter.com/5snBWt3eUu December 5, 2021 — The Serfs (@theserfstv) Karlyn Borysenko (the PragerU star who explained why she abandoned the left) is now launching the “anti-Semitism challenge,” which asks conservatives to show when they’ve ever called out anti-Semitism (rather than retract a tweet saying Holocaust victims chose their fate) pic.twitter.com/NFhSaMThKF December 7, 2021 — The Serfs (@theserfstv) Within a. This is a condensed version of the information.