Kansas cops spend the entire day chasing down a camel that ran away from a live nativity scene.

Police in Bonner Springs, Kansas, spent the entire day Sunday chasing down a fugitive camel dubbed “Forrest Hump” by locals.

Since Saturday night, the dromedary, often known as the Arabian camel, had been on the loose.

After her halter broke, she ran away from the National Agricultural Center and Hall of Fame, where she had been a part of a live nativity scene.

Amused residents noticed the tall ungulate in numerous spots throughout the city, and law enforcement and animal control were tasked with the difficult task of apprehending her.

Bonner Springs Police Department posted this on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Dromedaries have scorching bursts of speed, as the police discovered the hard way while riding a small fleet of golf carts.

“It all started on golf carts at Sunflower Hills Golf Course, where officers commandeered a golf cart in a police movie manner,” the Bonner Springs Police Department wrote on Facebook.

“However, we learnt that camels can run at speeds of up to 40 miles per hour, and it got away.” According to Brittanica, dromedaries bred for racing may reach a top speed of 40 miles per hour over short distances.

The camel was then observed strolling along the busy K-7 Highway, racing alongside automobiles and vans, her head and the tip of her hump rising huge over cars and vans.

The cops were able to locate her in a residential neighborhood, but they had to improvise in order to apprehend her.

“In a scenario straight out of a cop movie, ACO Anthony bailed out of her car and started on foot pursuit on Nettleton, where it was safely ‘taken into custody’ by lasso!” The Bonner Springs Police Department provided an explanation.

She was treated for “minor abrasions” she had acquired by going into barbed wire fences, and she was reunited with her owners shortly after.

The camel appears to be in good health in photos issued by the police department following the chase.

Dromedary camels can reach heights of almost seven feet.