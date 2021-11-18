Kamala Harris says she and Joe Biden are ‘absolutely not’ talking about running for re-election in 2024.

Despite declining poll ratings and allegations that some Democrats are considering seeking alternate candidates, Vice President Kamala Harris emphasized that she and President Joe Biden are not actively discussing the 2024 race.

Biden said in March that he expects to compete for re-election in 2024 and that Harris will likely be his running partner again. Since then, both the president and vice president’s support ratings have plummeted among the American public, prompting speculation that Democrats may be considering other options to keep control of the White House.

Harris was asked explicitly about Biden’s ambitions ahead of the next presidential race during an interview with ABC News’ Good Morning America on Thursday.

“Has Vice President Biden told you if he plans to run for re-election in 2024?” The vice president was questioned by anchor George Stephanopoulos.

“As we routinely do, President Biden and I started our day talking about bringing in members of our intelligence community to discuss the presidential daily briefing and talk about classified information regarding threats to our national security,” Harris responded.

She went on to explain her daily routine, implying that the government is focused on governing rather than thinking about re-election at this time.

“So, you’re not talking 2024 yet?” Stephanopoulos followed up with another inquiry.

With a shake of her head, Harris replied, “Absolutely not.”

Biden indicated in a March press conference that if he runs for re-election in 2024, he “totally expects” Harris to be his running mate.

“She’s doing an outstanding job. She’s a fantastic partner “‘At the time,’ he added.

When asked if he expected to run for president again, Biden said: “Yes, I intend to seek re-election. That’s what I’m hoping for.” Even before his poll numbers dropped in recent months, many people were worried about Biden’s chances in 2024. At the time of the next presidential election, the president will be 81 years old. Former President Ronald Reagan previously held the record for becoming the oldest president in US history, at the age of 77 at the end of his second term in 1989.

According to recent polls, although Biden’s approval rating has plummeted, Harris’ approval rating has remained much worse. Only approximately 37% of Americans favor of Biden, while 43 percent disapprove. This is a condensed version of the information.