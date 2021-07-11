Kamala Harris has been chastised for her ‘insulting’ claim that rural communities are unable to photocopy IDs.

The vice president made the comments during a BET News interview with Soledad O’Brien. Because the issue is “so fundamental,” Harris told O’Brien, she encouraged President Joe Biden to lead his administration’s efforts to defend voting rights.

When asked if she would support a compromise on voter ID legislation, Harris said, “I’m not sure.” “I don’t believe we should undervalue what it could imply.

“Because in some people’s minds, it means you’ll have to Xerox or photocopy your ID and send it in to confirm your identity. There are a lot of folks who don’t have access to Kinkos or OfficeMax, especially those who reside in remote areas.”

“People need to understand when we’re talking about voter ID legislation, be explicit about who you’re talking about and what would be required of them to show who they are,” Harris stated. People must, of course, show who they are, but not in a way that makes it nearly impossible for them to do so.”

Some mocked Harris’ remark on Twitter, noting that despite living in rural areas, they had no trouble making photocopies.

Hello, I live on top of a mountain near the West Virginia/Virginia border and can photocopy my identification. I mean, I can do that while moonshining White Lightning and listening to dueling banjos in the background. https://t.co/clxtK5NmRU

10 July 2021 — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron)

It’s both insulting and inaccurate. Bottom line: Before the Democrats do it for you, Kamala should start forgetting about 2024. https://t.co/6VhJ7X5wfy

10 July 2021 — Bryan Fischer (@BryanJFischer)

“I live on top of a mountain on the WV/VA border and can photocopy my ID,” Chris Barron tweeted. I mean, I can do it while moonshining White Lightning and listening to dueling banjos, but I can still do it.”

Harris' claim was branded "insulting and incorrect" by Bryan Fischer.