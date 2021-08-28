Justice Stephen Breyer of the United States Supreme Court has indicated that he will retire before he dies.

Associate Justice Stephen Breyer of the United States Supreme Court said “several elements” may influence his choice on when to retire, including who will be in charge of nominating his successor.

Breyer, who turned 83 earlier this month and is the Supreme Court’s oldest justice, spoke with The New York Times on Thursday ahead of the publication of his new book, The Authority of the Court and the Peril of Politics, which is set to be released next month.

While speaking on his retirement from the court, Breyer addressed statements made by two past justices. The timing of Breyer’s retirement has energised progressives, who are hoping that President Joe Biden would be able to appoint a new like-minded justice before the 2022 midterm elections.

Breyer told the New York Times that former Associate Justice Antonin Scalia had told him that he didn’t want to be replaced by a justice who would “undo everything” he had done. Scalia died before he could resign from the bench. That thinking, according to Breyer, would “inevitably be in the psychology” of his own retirement decision.

Breyer has stated that he does not want his stint on the Supreme Court to end in the same way that Scalia’s did.

“I don’t think I’ll stay there till I die,” he told the New York Times.

William Rehnquist, who served as Chief Justice from September 1986 until his death in 2005, was another former justice mentioned during Breyer’s interview. “Deciding when to step away from the court is not a judicial act,” Rehnquist said, disagreeing that it was “inappropriate” to make retirement decisions depending on who was the current president.

When asked about it during the interview, Breyer stated Rehnquist’s statement was “true.”

In the months following Biden’s inauguration, radical Democrats have urged Breyer to step down. The balance of current justices nominated by presidents of opposing parties has moved toward Republican appointees since the death of former Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last year and the subsequent confirmation of Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Breyer is one of three Democrats who have been appointed to the Supreme Court. Progressives think that if he departs while Biden is president, Biden will choose a justice who will keep the court’s position. This is a condensed version of the information.