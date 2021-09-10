Justice Stephen Breyer issues a warning to Democrats about Supreme Court changes, claiming that the GOP can do the same.

Justice Stephen Breyer of the Supreme Court has a caution for liberals who want to reshape the court.

In a Friday interview with NPR, Breyer said, “What goes around comes around.” “And if the Democrats can do it, then so can the Republicans.”

Since former President Donald Trump appointed three justices during his four years in office, giving the court a 6 to 3 conservative majority, an ideological debate over the court’s future has erupted.

A group of congressional Democrats filed a bill earlier this year to increase the number of justices on the Supreme Court from nine to thirteen. The last time the Supreme Court was reorganized was over 150 years ago.

Republicans blocked former President Barack Obama’s nominee of Merrick Garland in 2016 and pushed through Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s appointment just days before the 2020 election, according to lawmakers who support the bill.

Senator Edward Markey, a bill supporter, remarked at the time, “Republicans seized the court’s majority, with Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation completing their crime spree.”

Following its controversial verdict enabling a Texas abortion ban to take effect, calls for a change in the court’s makeup have increased.

Senator Tina Smith said on Twitter after the ruling that if Democrats gain a majority in the 2022 election, they should utilize their newfound power to abolish the filibuster and expand the Supreme Court.

“Republicans hijacked two Supreme Court seats, and as this decision demonstrates, much of the present Court is dangerously unmoored from any acceptable legal principles,” Smith wrote on Twitter.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has also been a vocal advocate for judicial reform.

“Democrats can either remove the filibuster and increase the Supreme Court, or they can do nothing and watch as millions of people’s bodies, rights, and lives are sacrificed for the benefit of a far-right minority. The New York Democrat remarked on Twitter, “This shouldn’t be a difficult decision.”

While Democrats control the White House, the House of Representatives, and the Senate, Breyer has been pressured to step down.

The leftist group Demand Justice launched the “Breyer Retire” campaign earlier this year to persuade the 82-year-old justice to resign so that President Joe Biden can select the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.

