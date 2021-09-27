Justice Samuel Alito and the Supreme Court are dragged into a January 6 mess by Sidney Powell.

Attorney Sidney Powell claims that the Capitol disturbance on January 6 was staged to allow Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito time to prevent Joe Biden’s election victory from being certified.

Powell made the remarks during an appearance on the conservative Stew Peters Show on Friday. Powell is an attorney who has filed many cases in an unsuccessful attempt to invalidate former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat.

She said that her team was pursuing an emergency injunction to delay the certification of Biden’s victory as a pro-Trump crowd stormed the Capitol that day.

Powell’s latest interview is fascinating. It appears that the insurgency’s goal was to DELAY the electoral college’s certification in order for Alito to intervene in the legal challenge. Powell, on the other hand, says they didn’t expect Pelosi to call a special session of Congress that day. pic.twitter.com/HnmpcOci3Q

September 26, 2021 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski)

She explained, “We were launching a 12th Amendment constitutional challenge to the procedure that Congress was about to deploy under the Electoral Act provisions that just don’t square with the 12th Amendment to the United States Constitution.” “And for that, Justice Alito was our circuit justice.”

“The plaintiff in our complaint was Louie Gohmert, and we were suing the vice president to follow the 12th Amendment rather than the Electoral College Act,” she explained.

Powell stated that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was stopped from writing an amicus brief in the case by Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise.

“Inside goings-on in Congress, I believe it was Steve Scalise and McCarthy that blocked her from having an actual party,” Powell explained. “She wanted to push her way into the lawsuit as a political party, but that didn’t work out.”

Pelosi hurriedly reconvened Congress after learning of the case, Powell claimed, to confirm Biden’s triumph immediately after the Capitol attack.

Powell explained that she was notified when we filed because she intended to file an amicus brief. “And then everything went crazy, and she had to rush Congress back together to get the vote started before Justice Alito issued an injunction to put a stop to it all, which is exactly what should have happened. This is a condensed version of the information.