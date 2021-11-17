Just 5 days after COP26, the US will sell an area the size of New Mexico for offshore drilling.

Following President Joe Biden’s COP26 commitments to combat climate change, environmentalists have slammed a planned huge government offshore drilling auction as an example of how climate rhetoric frequently fails to match reality.

On Wednesday, five days after the summit in Glasgow, Scotland, the largest federal offshore drilling auction in US history will take place in New Orleans, where oil firms can bid for rich seas.

The sale, known as Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Lease Sale 257, covers 80 million acres, or about 125,000 square miles, which is large enough to fit all but five states in the United States. New Mexico, by comparison, has a land area of around 121,300 square miles.

The right to build platform rigs up to 231 miles off coast and drill for oil at depths of up to 11,000 feet is up for grabs. Over the following five decades, the transaction is expected to produce 1.12 billion barrels of oil and 4.2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Biden issued an executive order in his first week in office halting oil and gas lease sales on federal lands pending an evaluation of their environmental impact. A federal judge ordered their restart in June, backing with 13 states who had sued the administration.

The administration has filed an appeal of the judge’s decision, but has agreed to continue with the leases while the case is being resolved in court.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who sponsored the lawsuit, has won the auction.

Last week, lawyers from Landry’s office argued that the Biden administration could not lawfully cease all lease sales since Congress has mandated that such lease sales take place on a regular basis.

Landry’s plea for a national injunction against Biden’s ban was granted by a federal judge on Monday.

Louisiana Solicitor General Elizabeth Murrill told The Washington Newsday, “It was a significant triumph but a little one at the same time.”

“The Biden administration has taken aim at the entire fossil fuel sector, which has huge long-term ramifications for our state and other states,” she said.

“We believe it was totally ill-advised (for Biden) to launch an attack on the fossil fuel industry, particularly natural gas, in his first week in office.” This is a condensed version of the information.