Jurgen Klopp’s problems Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez provide an update on Liverpool’s training plans and explain them.

Jurgen Klopp provided an update on Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, and Trent Alexander-training Arnold’s plans for the coming weeks.

All four are presently part of Liverpool’s 34-man pre-season training squad, which began on Monday in Salzburg, Austria.

Van Dijk, Gomez, and Matip all missed significant time for the Reds last season due to injuries.

Van Dijk underwent surgery at the end of October for an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in the Merseyside derby earlier that month after a challenge by Jordan Pickford.

In November, Gomez underwent surgery after suffering a catastrophic knee injury while on international duty with England.

Matip, however, has been declared out for the rest of the season after suffering an ankle ligament injury against Tottenham Hotspur in late January.

Despite finishing the season with the Reds, Alexander-Arnold was forced to miss Euro 2020 after suffering a thigh injury in England’s friendly win over Austria last month.

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com, “No, they aren’t [on the same level as the others], but it’s different.” “Let’s start with the fact that all four of them look fantastic. Looks fantastic.

“Right now, we’re in continual discussions with the medical department, fitness department, and rehab department about what’s best for them today: do they need to do a little bit more than the rest of the group, or do they need to do a little less?

“So, for the first few days, Virg and Joe will not have double sessions with the team; they will have a second session of the day, but it will be with Andreas Schlumberger, the rehab department, physiotherapy, and other things.

“That’s for these two,” says the narrator. They appear to be excellent. I’m not sure when we’ll be able to take the following steps, but I’m confident it will happen in the next four weeks — we’ll take a significant move ahead.

“Joel appears to be in good shape; he is the closest to normal training, and we will see when he is ready to play.

“Trent was a terrible injury at the time, but it is no longer a major one. The summary comes to a close.