July was the hottest month on record, with Northern Hemisphere temperatures breaking the previous record set in 2012.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) declared July to be the hottest month in recorded history on Friday.

The global combined land and ocean-surface temperature was 1.67 degrees Fahrenheit above average last month, according to newly released data—the highest temperature since records began being maintained 142 years ago, and much beyond the 20th-century average of 60 degrees.

In this scenario, first place is the worst place to be, according to NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad. “July is usually the hottest month of the year, but July 2021 set a new record for the hottest July and month ever recorded. This new record adds to the world’s disconcerting and destructive course set by climate change.”

With July being the hottest month on record, NOAA predicts that 2021 will be among the top ten warmest years on record.

The land surface temperature in the Northern Hemisphere was 2.77 degrees Fahrenheit above average. It was the warmest July temperature ever recorded, breaking a previous record established in 2012.

According to NOAA, Asia had the hottest July on record, and Europe had the second-hottest July on record.

Last month, temperatures in North America, South America, Africa, and Oceania were among the top ten warmest on record.

This summer has been marked by heat waves and record-breaking temperatures across most of the western United States. According to a prior NOAA study, July was the warmest on record in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

Drought conditions in the northwest have fanned enormous wildfires.

The Dixie Fire in California has expanded to become the state’s second-largest wildfire ever. The fire has burnt over 515,00 acres and was just 31% contained as of Thursday night.

The fire could burn for months, according to experts, as climate change has made the California wildfire season longer and more dangerous.

Climate scientists at the United Nations indicated this week that a hotter future is unavoidable in their annual Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report.

The study, according to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, is a “code red for mankind.”

Earth will likely cross a critical temperature threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit above average, by 2030, according to the experts. That’s a decade earlier than previously estimated.

The authors of the paper issued a warning. This is a condensed version of the information.