Julius Jones’ Mother Makes a Heartfelt Appeal to the Governor of Oklahoma to Stop the Execution.

Julius Jones’ mother has begged with Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt to put an end to her son’s death sentence.

Jones, 41, will be executed by lethal injection on Thursday. As Jones’ execution date approaches, calls are growing for Stitt to accept the state’s Pardon and Parole Board’s decision to commute Jones’ death sentence.

In recent days, demonstrators have rallied in Jones’ support, and hundreds of people participated in an online prayer vigil organized last week.

Jones’ mother made an impassioned plea to the Republican governor on Sunday, pleading with him to spare her son’s life.

“Please return my darling child home, @GovStitt”(: