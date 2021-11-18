Julius Jones is getting ready to die, but his family is hoping for a miracle.

“He was still holding out hope, but he was also bracing himself,” said Kelli Masters, an attorney who spoke with Jones on Tuesday night.

Jones, 41, is set to die by lethal injection at the state penitentiary in McAlester on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET) for the 1999 murder of businessman Paul Howell. For more than two decades, he has maintained his innocence, stating that he was framed by the true killer who testified against him and was released from prison after 15 years.

If Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt intervenes to halt the execution, Jones’ life may be spared. However, Stitt has yet to say whether he will accept the decision of the state’s Pardon and Parole Board to commute Jones’ death sentence.

“We’ve done everything we can. “We still feel anything is possible, that a miracle may occur, that his life could be spared, but we’re also preparing to continue the effort,” said Masters, who represented Jones during the commutation hearing.

“I believe we should accept the governor’s quiet at this time since he isn’t going to do anything, and we need to prepare ourselves,” she continued. “We’re still fighting, but our hearts are going toward his legacy.” Masters expressed his “compassion and condolences to the Howell family for their loss and for their continued pain” in a contact with Jones the day before he lost his phone privileges. “He expressed his appreciation to his supporters and everyone who fought to preserve his life, and he encouraged all of us to keep fighting for truth and justice, helping others, and making a difference in other people’s lives,” she said. He only desired for his life to be meaningful, for it to make a difference. He needed to know that no matter what occurred today, that would continue.” Jones also wanted to encourage young guys to avoid committing the same mistakes he did as a youngster, according to her. “He wants other young guys to believe that by making good decisions, they may have a brighter future,” Masters added.

"He also wants us to help people who have been wrongly accused, whether or not the system has failed them."