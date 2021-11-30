Judges say Trump’s Executive Privilege Claim could sour the White House-Congress relationship.

Three federal appellate judges expressed reservations about permitting former President Donald Trump to use executive privilege in the January 6 committee’s probe, saying this week that doing so could jeopardize the relationship between the president and Congress.

“Under our Constitution, we can only have one president at a time,” Patricia Millett, one of the three judges on the panel, said on Tuesday. “That incumbent president… has made the decision and, as the Supreme Court has taught us, is best positioned to make that call as to the executive branch’s interests.” Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson remarked, “It all boils down to who decides.” “Who decides when it is in the best interests of the US to make presidential documents public? Is it the current White House occupant or the previous one?” On Tuesday morning, Trump’s lawyers argued for three hours in front of a D.C. Circuit panel, attempting to show that the former president should be allowed to keep conversations and records from his administration secret from congressional investigators examining the January 6 Capitol attack.

However, the three judges, who were chosen at random but were all appointed by Democrats, warned that granting the executive privilege claim may jeopardize the judgments of a sitting president, such as Joe Biden, who has agreed that releasing the records in question is in the national interest.

With no precedent for a case like this, judges posed a slew of hypotheticals during the oral arguments, including what would happen if a former president was repeatedly given priority over an incumbent president and whether a sitting president could use previous negotiations between his predecessor and a foreign government to inform future decisions.

Millett also expressed alarm about the speed with which Trump’s demands have come in the months since he left the White House, and questioned Trump’s legal team about their inability to provide reasons on why some papers should be withheld.

“What arguments have you or your client used to argue that a certain document, this one in particular, cannot be disclosed because it concerns ‘X’?” Millett enquired of Trump’s lawyer, Justin Clark.

Since leaving office, Trump has tried to stop the publication of at least four documents by claiming executive privilege. This is a condensed version of the information.