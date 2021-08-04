Judge Tentatively Rules that Newsom can say in the official voter guide that the recall is a GOP “power grab.”

On Wednesday, a California judge temporarily ruled in Governor Gavin Newsom’s favor, declaring that he can continue to refer to the recall as a Republican-led effort in an official election guide.

Judge Laurie Earl of the Sacramento Superior Court issued the provisional ruling just days after prominent recall backers filed a lawsuit to prevent him from using such language.

Newsom persuaded Earl in her judgment that the recall movement was “obviously spearheaded by Republicans,” adding that two of the petitioners, Orrin Heatlie and Mike Netter, identified themselves as “principal proponents” of the recall and are registered Republicans.

California’s secretary of state has encouraged both sides in the recall movement to submit 500-word arguments that will be included in official voter information guides given to all registered voters ahead of the September 14 election.

Heatlie and Netter offered ten comments made by Newsom in his argument in the lawsuit. “VOTE NO on the recall to halt this Republican power grab,” one statement says, while another says, “The recall is an attempt by national Republicans and Trump supporters to force an election and seize power in California.”

While some of Newsom’s language may be exaggeration or hyperbole, it’s terminology that’s “normal to political discourse and so permitted,” according to Earl.

“To the degree Petitioners claim that because recalls are constitutionally permissible, they can never be portrayed as a power grab or an abuse of law, the Court rejects that argument,” Earl wrote. She said that recalls compel elections to be held, and that if they are successful, an opposing party will take over the governorship.

The judge’s decision won’t take effect until she gives a final verdict after hearing both sides’ arguments.

According to the most recent Emerson College survey, Newsom has a slim lead in the tightening recall race.

According to the poll, 48 percent of people would vote to keep Newsom in office, while 46 percent would vote to recall him. While Newsom is still ahead, his margin has eroded since March, when he had a 3-point lead and a 5-point lead in July.

When asked which Republican candidate they would want to replace Newsom if he were recalled, talk show host Larry Elder came out on top. This is a condensed version of the information.